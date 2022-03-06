UK women beat No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC Championship

Your Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team has won the 2022 SEC Championship!

They did so by taking down the No. 1 team in all of women’s basketball, as the Cats knocked off the South Carolina Gamecocks in Sunday’s title game.

It had already been a miracle run just to get to Sunday’s game, and the Wildcats were clearly worn down after playing their fourth game in four days.

But despite a rough first half offensively, the Wildcats rallied in the second half to take down the Gamecocks.

Kentucky entered the fourth quarter down 55-43 but would outscore South Carolina 21-7 in the final frame, which culminated with a Dre’una Edwards triple with five seconds, and the Wildcats held on for the 64-62 win!

The Wildcats ended the game on an 11-0 run in the final 4:38.

While Rhyne Howard rightfully gets most of the attention — she finished the game with 18 points on 5/14 shooting — it was Edwards who was this game’s superstar. She finished with 27 points on 11/21 shooting with nine boards in a legendary performance.

Edwards and Howard were Kentucky’s only double-digit scorers in this one, while Jazmine Massengill chipped in seven points, six assists and three boards.

To think this team was 9-11 and 2-8 in SEC play on February 10th makes this even more special, as the Wildcats just went on a run that probably won’t be matched by any men’s or women’s hoops team this year.

Combined with the wins over No. 15 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU, this was nothing short of one of the most amazing moments and postseason runs in UK Athletics history.

What. A. Team.

Go Cats!

KENTUCKY HITS THE LATE THREE TO BEAT SOUTH CAROLINA AND WIN THE WOMEN'S SEC CHAMPIONSHIP @KentuckyWBB pic.twitter.com/pOI2k7bsGe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 6, 2022

