Skyy Clark requests release from his NLI with Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats signee Skyy Clark has requested his release from the program, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Clark became Kentucky’s first commitment in the Class of 2022 when he initially announced his pledge in October of 2020. At the time, he was viewed as one of the top 10-15 prospects in the class depending on which recruiting rankings you read.

However, Clark has seen his ranking drop dramatically since then, partly due to a partially-torn ACL in the summer of 2021. He has since recovered from the injury and made his return to the court, as he now plays for Montverde Academy in Florida.

With Clark now set to land elsewhere, Kentucky is down to Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston in terms of incoming high school recruits in the 2022 class.

Look for Kentucky to have another busy offseason recruiting the transfer portal. And best of luck to Clark wherever he lands next.

