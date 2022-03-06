Kentucky vs. South Carolina SEC Championship game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 2pm EST in Nashville. You can watch the game on ESPN or online stream it live at Watch ESPN or with a free trial of FuboTV.

It has been a magical run to say the last for the Kentucky Wildcats during this SEC Tournament.

The Cats came into the weekend needing at least a couple of wins just to make it into the NCAA Tournament, and now they find themselves in the SEC Championship.

Rhyne Howard has been unbelievable throughout this run, showing why she’s one of the top prospects in the league.

While Kentucky has had to face the gauntlet to get here, upsetting No. 6 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee, it only gets harder in the title game with No. 1 overall team South Carolina.

The Gamecocks, led by legendary coach Dawn Staley, have had a remarkable season thus far and their sights aren’t just set on the SEC Championship, they’re set on the whole thing.

It should be a fun one! Check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action.

LET’S GO CATS!!!