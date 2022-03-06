Sunday Headlines: Great Weekend for UK Athletics Edition

What a weekend it’s been for Big Blue Nation. The Men’s Basketball team wrapped up their regular season slate with a comfortable win at Florida, the Women’s Basketball team is headed to the SEC Championship game this Sunday and the Baseball as well as Softball teams are trending upward over recent days.

VICTORY, KENTUCKY!!!



F | UK 13, TCU 11 pic.twitter.com/j6Q9GMruK0 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 5, 2022

The Bat Cats are 3-1 over their last four games with two of those coming in a series win over No. 8 TCU. They’re averaging more than seven runs per game during that stretch with the series victory over TCU and the Wildcats 10-2 record sending a statement across college baseball. On the other diamond, the Lady Wildcats are 12-1 over their last 13 games (16-2 on the year) and 3-2 vs. Top-25 teams this season. Both teams are rolling early on in 2022 and should have an eventful season heading into spring.

March is off to an historic start for the #BBN

Kentucky WBB vs. #6 LSU ☑️

Kentucky Gymnastics vs. #5 LSU ☑️

Kentucky Baseball vs. #8 TCU ☑️

Kentucky Softball vs. #19 Michigan ☑️ — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 5, 2022

While Baseball and Softball are just now getting started, Men’s & Women’s Basketball are now both in the postseason. The Wildcats completed their regular season sweep of the Florida Gators with a 71-63 win in Tallahassee on Saturday. The victory earned the Wildcats a 25-6 regular season record and secured Kentucky the three-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. Kentucky will most likely play Alabama in their first game with a probably matchup on Tennessee in the Saturday round and either Arkansas/Auburn in the championship. The SEC has been as competitive as ever this year so any upset could happen (including Kentucky going down early) but if the higher seeds hold, Kentucky will certainly have a tough road to cut down the net.

Oscar Tshiebwe throughout the regular season (31 games) at Kentucky:



535 Points

474 Rebounds

164 Offensive Rebounds

58 Steals

46 Blocks

13 Assists

60.6% FG

70.1% FT

981 Minutes

31 Games



Best. Player. In. The. Country. #BBN pic.twitter.com/DYJOGVYYnu — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) March 5, 2022

For the Lady Wildcats, this Sunday is a day many probably didn’t expect. However, we should all know to never count out Rhyne Howard and the rest of Kyra Elzy’s team. Kentucky began their SEC Tournament on Thursday with a dominant win of Mississippi State. With a second round matchup against No. 6 LSU, advancing didn’t seem optimal. However, the Lady Wildcats ran past the Lady Tigers on Friday and did the same against No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. While Kentucky has proven everyone wrong this postseason, they’ll certainly have their toughest test of the season with No. 1 South Carolina standing in their way of the SEC Title. If they can somehow put together another magnificent upset, it would be their first SEC Championship in 40 — FOURTY — years. Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, it’s been an incredible run and excellent momentum for the NCAA Tournament.

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Steffi Sorensen will have the call on ESPN of Kentucky - No. 1 South Carolina in this afternoon’s SEC women’s basketball Tournament title game.



Darren Headrick will have the radio call on the UK Sports Network (630AM in Lexington). — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 6, 2022

Such a special weekend for UK Athletics.

Tweet of the Day

4.82u at 341 pounds WHAT pic.twitter.com/mW4ySKgWKo — Kendall Valenzuela (@kvalenzuela17) March 5, 2022

Incredible.

Headlines

Towns gives back by helping Lexington wrestling team - Vaught’s Views

Love KAT.

UK earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament - Kentucky Sports Radio

Full bracket has been released.

John Calipari already in March Madness mode - Vaught’s Views

Tournament ready.

Class of 2023 OT Malachi Wood commits to UK - Kentucky Sports Radio

YAHTZEE!

Bat Cats make statement with series win over No. 8 TCU - Cats Illustrated

Baseball Wildcats are ROLLING.

Florida had zero answers for Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky Sports Radio

As did mostly every team this season.

UK Women roll past Tennessee, into SEC Tourney finals - Cats Illustrated

Chance to win their first SEC Title in FOURTY years this Sunday.

Mike Krzyzewski disappointed his last home game resulted in loss - ESPN

Pity...