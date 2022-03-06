National Player of the Year frontrunner Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 27 points and 15 rebounds — his 13th-straight double-double — as the Kentucky Wildcats ran past the Florida Gators 71-63 to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

After the game, head coach John Calipari and select players virtually met with the media. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

And here are the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records, Series Notes, Etc.

Kentucky ends the regular season 25-6 overall, 14-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Florida is 19-12 overall, 9-9 in the SEC.

UK leads the series, 107-41, and has won two in a row vs. the Gators.

UK leads 39-26 in games played in Gainesville and has won the last four meetings there.

Next for Kentucky: tying for second place in the SEC standings, the Wildcats will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Tampa. The Wildcats play Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. (25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. game) vs. the winner of Thursday’s No. 6 vs. No. 11/14 game.

Team Notes

This is Kentucky’s 39 th season with 25 or more victories, including the 11 th in 13 seasons under Coach John Calipari.

Kentucky held Florida to 63 points. UK is 202-9 (95.7%) under Calipari when limiting the opponent to 63 or less, including 14-0 this season.

Kentucky won the rebounding 35-33. UK is 22-3 this season when leading the rebounding.

Kentucky shot 50.9 percent from the field (28 of 55). UK is 14-1 this season when making at least 50 percent from the field.

Kentucky led by as many as 16 points. UK is 310-13 (96.0%) under Coach Calipari when leading by 10 or more points during the contest.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe totaled 27 points and 15 rebounds, adding two blocked shots and three steals.

It is his 25 th double-double of the season, ranking second in the nation in that category. He is one behind the school record of 26 by Dan Issel in 1969-70.

He has scored double figures in 13 straight games, best at UK since Immanuel Quickley had a 20-game stretch in the 2019-20 season.

The nation’s leading rebounder has 18 straight games with double-figure rebounds, longest streak in one season since Kevin Marfo of Quinnipiac had a 20-game stretch in 2019-20. Tshiebwe has grabbed double-figure boards in all but two games this season.

Sahvir Wheeler continued a recent stretch of solid scoring with 13 points, making 6 of 10 shots.

Leading the SEC and ranking third nationally in assists, he had four today.

TyTy Washington Jr. had six points, including four clutch free throws in the final minute, adding a game-high five assists and four rebounds.

Kellan Grady was his “Steady Eddie” self today, with 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and no turnovers. It is his 17 th double-figure scoring game of the season.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is now 364-99 at UK.

UK is 297-56 vs. unranked competition under Calipari.

Calipari has an 809-239 all-time on-court record.

Calipari has tallied a 381-120 all-time record within conference play as a head coach and owns a 173-54 record since joining the SEC.

Calipari is 22-9 vs. Florida.

In the First Half

The starting lineup was Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe for the 23rd time this season. The Wildcats are 18-5 with this lineup.

was the first Kentucky substitution at the 15:06 mark, sixth time this season he has been first off the bench. UK scored on its first three possessions, jumping out to a 7-0 start, and led the entire game.

A 9-0 run expanded the lead to 25-11 and the Wildcats led by as many as 16 at 30-14 and 32-16.

Florida replied with a 10-0 spurt to cut the gap to 32-26, but Kentucky steadied with the final six points and took a 38-26 advantage into halftime.

Tshiebwe had 12 points and 11 rebounds, reaching his 25 th double-double in the opening period.

