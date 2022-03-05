Malachi Wood commits to Kentucky

How about a little late night Yahtzee?

With all attention now on the class of 2023, the Kentucky Wildcats football team continues the momentum on the recruiting trail, as they picked up a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Malachi Wood on Saturday night.

Wood took to twitter to announce the news.

The 6-8 and 289-pound tackle out of Madison Central High School in Richmond committed to the Cats over offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Purdue and Kansas among others.

Wood is currently ranked as a 3-star prospect, according to the On3 consensus rankings, which also have him as the ninth-best recruit in the state.

With a revamped offensive staff, including new offensive line coach Zach Yenser, Wood’s commitment further points to the brand that the Big Blue Wall, has built.

If you look at the roster over the last several seasons, you will see high level contributors from the state, including Drake Jackson, Landon Young and Eli Cox. It also shows that the state is producing offensive-line talent at a high level. Wood is just the latest player from Kentucky to choose to stay home and play for the Cats.

With Wood’s commitment, he becomes the fourth commitment in the class alongside Shamar Porter, Kaden Moorman, and Ty Bryant. He is also the third commitment from the state, joining Moorman (Franklin County) and Bryant (Frederick Douglass).

Check out some of his highlights below.

