Kentucky women’s basketball beats No. 15 Vols, advance to SEC Championship

There may not be a men’s or women’s team in college basketball hotter than the Kentucky Wildcat women are right now.

Left for dead after falling to 9-11 overall and 2-8 in SEC play last month, the lady Wildcats have now ripped off nine(!) straight wins, the latest being an 83-74 triumph over the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament.

It comes after Friday’s 78-63 dismantling of the No. 6 LSU Tigers.

Superstar senior Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points (7/12 shooting), while fellow senior Robyn Benton and freshman sensation Jada Walker chipped in 16 apiece. Sophomore guard Treasure Hunt added 11 points for good measure.

It comes less than two months after the lady Vols demolished Kentucky 84-58 in Knoxville, as Kyra Elzy’s squad has made one of the most improbable turnarounds in Kentucky men’s or women’s basketball history.

Now sitting at 18-11 overall, Kentucky is in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament, being projected as a 9 seed in the latest ESPN bracketology. They’ve gone from not even projected to make the NIT to now potentially being a top-eight seed in the Big Dance.

But first, the Cats will look to win the program’s first SEC Tournament title since 1982 on Sunday when they take on the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. Game time is set for 2 pm ET on ESPN.

Ironically, the last loss Kentucky suffered was a 59-50 home defeat to these very Gamecocks,

Even if the Cats are unable to beat South Carolina, there’s no question this run has been nothing short of miraculous, as they’re essentially assured of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

And what a past few days this has been for UK Athletics!

FINAL: Kentucky defeats Tennessee, 83-74.



Improbably, impossibly, UK has reaches the SEC Tournament title game for the first time since 2014.



Cats make 12 3-pointers and get 24 points from Rhyne Howard, an emotional 16 from Robyn Benton.



No. 1 South Carolina vs. UK tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1AvTsX8vdH — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 6, 2022

A Sea of Blue has the latest Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis and other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!