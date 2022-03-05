Duke embarrassed by UNC in Coach K’s final home game

It couldn’t happen.

No chance.

Impossible.

Surely Coach K wasn’t going to lose the final home game of his career, right?

Well...

It happened, and it was oh so spectacular.

Duke entered the game as an 11-point favorite to take down the Tar Heels in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

Considering Duke whooped the Tar Heels in their own building 87-67 earlier this season, there was simply no chance Duke was losing this game...

Well, it just so happens that...

North Carolina silences Cameron with a 94-81 upset over No. 4 Duke @UNC_Basketball | #CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/XpZFN1Vvzr — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 6, 2022

Duke led 54-47 with 14:19 left and was only down 70-69 with 6:04 left in the game, then proceeded to get outscored 24-12 the rest of the way as the Tar Heels — projected as one of the final eight teams in the NCAA Tournament field of 68 — thrashed the Blue Devils — projected as a 2 seed that had a very real chance of stealing a 1 seed until this — in K’s final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Making this even sweeter was how badly Kentucky dominated the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic, a 98-69 victory that signaled the Wildcats were fully back after a brutal 2020-21 season.