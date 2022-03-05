 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kentucky basketball is in the midst of its biggest bounce-back season ever

This Kentucky team is special, and one that the BBN desperately needed after the last two years.

By Jason Marcum
The Kentucky Wildcats have wrapped up the biggest regular-season turnaround the program has ever seen.

After Tuesday’s win over Ole Miss, Kentucky basketball statistic extraordinaire Corey Price reported that Kentucky’s turnaround this season was tied for the biggest in program history (+14).

After today’s win at Florida, it’s now at +15 and will hopefully keep growing with the SEC and NCAA Tournaments still to come, so there’s a good chance we’ll never see a turnaround like this again.

Given all the pain and tragedy Kentucky endured just a year ago, this season has felt like a blessing for the Big Blue Nation, all while the postseason hasn’t even begun.

The Wildcats are currently projected to be a 2 seed in the Big Dance, and history suggests this team is poised for a deep run that goes at least to the Elite Eight.

But even if Kentucky’s postseason run ends earlier than expected, there’s still no question this season was one the BBN desperately needed after the struggles of 2021 and having the postseason cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Here’s to hoping we’ve got plenty more of it to enjoy throughout March and into April.

