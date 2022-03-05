SEC Tournament bracket, TV schedule, final standings and more

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set.
The Auburn Tigers, winners of the regular-season crown, will be the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s tournament, which takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Bruce Pearl’s squad won’t play until Friday afternoon.
The Kentucky Wildcats finished in a tie for second-place and earned the 3 seed. They’ll play the late Friday game around 8:30 pm ET. It will likely be vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have to play Thursday vs. the Wednesday winner of Georgia/Vanderbilt.
In other words, Round 3 of Wildcats - Crimson Tide looks highly likely.
Here is how the final SEC standings ended up following Saturday’s results.
SEC Standings
Here is every team’s odds of winning the SEC Tournament, courtesy of Team Rankings.
2022 SEC Tournament Odds
2022 SEC Tournament Bracket and TV Schedule*
First round (Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 8:30 pm, SEC Network
Second round (Thursday)
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Texas A&M, noon, SEC Network
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:30 pm, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 pm, SEC Network
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:30 pm, SEC Network
Quarterfinals (Friday)
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, noon, ESPN
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:30 pm, ESPN
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6 pm, SEC Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:30 pm, SEC Network
Semifinals (Saturday)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 pm, ESPN
Final (Sunday)
Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 pm, ESPN
*As always, you can stream the entire SEC Tournament using WatchESPN.
Loading comments...