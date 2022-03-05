SEC Tournament bracket, TV schedule, final standings and more

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set.

The Auburn Tigers, winners of the regular-season crown, will be the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s tournament, which takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Bruce Pearl’s squad won’t play until Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky Wildcats finished in a tie for second-place and earned the 3 seed. They’ll play the late Friday game around 8:30 pm ET. It will likely be vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have to play Thursday vs. the Wednesday winner of Georgia/Vanderbilt.

In other words, Round 3 of Wildcats - Crimson Tide looks highly likely.

Here is how the final SEC standings ended up following Saturday’s results.

Here is every team’s odds of winning the SEC Tournament, courtesy of Team Rankings.

2022 SEC Tournament Odds

First round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Second round (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Texas A&M, noon, SEC Network

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:30 pm, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, noon, ESPN

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:30 pm, ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:30 pm, SEC Network

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 pm, ESPN

Final (Sunday)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 1 pm, ESPN

*As always, you can stream the entire SEC Tournament using WatchESPN.