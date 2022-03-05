 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Florida

Kentucky ends the regular season with a big road win. On to the postseason!

By Adam Haste

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to face the Florida Gators in the final regular season game of 2021-22.

It was a great start for the Cats as they jumped out to a quick 7-0 and were up 9-4 at the first media timeout.

The last few games, the Cats have not looked very good on the defensive end of the floor. Now that the team is back healthy again, we needed to see them defend at a high level, and we got that in the first half.

Kentucky was forcing tough shots and used that to build a 28-14 lead with just under 8 minutes left in the half.

Florida made a run, as expected, and got the lead to single digits. However, the Cats answered the run and took a 38-26 lead into halftime.

The second half was a quick start for the Gators as they go on a run to make it a 38-31 game forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

It was then the Oscar Tshiebwe takeover as he scored 11 straight point for the Cats giving them a 49-37 lead with 15 minutes to go.

Florida kept fighting and a three with 12:19 remaining cut the lead back to single digits making it 51-42.

Kentucky responded once again and went on another run to push the lead back out to 61-47 at the under 8 media timeout.

The Cats did an awful job down the stretch putting this game away, but they did enough as they come away with the 71-63 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

