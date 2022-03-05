Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at 2 pm ET inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it at CBS Sports Online, the CBS Sports mobile app, or with a free trial of FuboTV.

Well BBN, this is it. The last game of the regular season is upon us, and what a season it has been.

The Cats are primed for a big March behind National Player of the Year frontrunner Oscar Tshiebwe and an experienced squad around him to make a run.

First things first, they need to take care of their rivals, the Gators. Florida needs this win as they’re currently on the “Next Four Out” line in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology.

While Kentucky is sitting at a 2 on that chart currently, winning out could get the Cats that last coveted 1 seed.

That stadium is going to be rocking, so ending the season with a win is far from a guarantee, especially since all of Kentucky’s losses have come away from Rupp Arena.

It’s going to be a good one, let’s go! Check out some of these pregame reads to get hyped for the action:

Let’s rock!