Saturday Headlines: Regular Season Finale Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats are in Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the final regular season game of the season. UK already has the three seed in the SEC Tournament locked up if they win. But if by some chance they lose, they can slip to the four seed.

Honestly I don’t care about SEC Tournament seeding. Today this game is about getting another Quad I win for the the Big Dance and clicking like the team was before the injuries to TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler.

The Cats were hitting on all cylinders before the debacle in Tennessee. They need to get back to playing basketball like that before it’s a one loss and done scenario. They were playing as well as any team in the country. Today the Cats have a big opportunity to get back to that level of play. Wheeler and Washington should be 100% and regular roles should be resumed.

The Cats are five point favorites at Florida and the Gators are playing for their NCAA lives. They are one of the first four out in many brackets. A win against Kentucky would secure their spot in the Big Dance. This isn’t going to be an easy game. But it’s a game that Kentucky could use to announce they’re return to elite status in college basketball.

Tweets of the Day

Kim Mulkey wants this ref DEAD @LSUBarstool pic.twitter.com/RCmZJz2qId — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 5, 2022

I have no idea how Kim Mulkey didn’t get ejected for this display. Shameful.

GAMES TO WATCH:



Arkansas at Tennessee, 12 pm (ESPN)



Alabama at LSU, 12 (CBS)



IU at Purdue, 2 (ESPN)



UK at Florida, 2 (CBS)



Loyola Chicago vs. UNI, 3:30 (CBSSN)



Texas at KU, 4 (ESPN)



UNC at Duke, 6 (ESPN)



Murray St vs. Morehead St, 8:30 (ESPN2)



USC at UCLA, 10 (ESPN) — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2022

It’s a packed day for college hoops. Enjoy!

Headlines

Howard scores 32 in massive upset in the SEC Tournament | UK Athletics- Big time congrats to the Women’s team as they pummeled LSU 78-63. They’re on one helluva roll right now and look to continue their winning streak against Tennessee at 7:30 PM on ESPNU. It’ll be their ninth win in a row if they can pull an upset in the semifinals.

Calipari thinks Florida being on the bubble is ‘a bunch of crap’ | Cats Pause- I understand that Calipari wants to take up for the SEC but, outside of some nice wins here and there, Florida has been the definition of a bubble team throughout the conference season. They’re 18-11 overall and 9-8 in the SEC.

Kentucky looks to sweep Florida to end the season | WDRB- It would be a nice way to end the season and propel into the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky baseball earns a big win at home | KSR- The Bat Cats sure seem to have it going this season. They beat a top ten TCU team 13-11 using some late game dramatics. They resume the series today at 1:00 PM.

Softball Cats bounce back with a pair of wins | Cats Illustrated- They beat Drake and Michigan on Friday to go to 15-2 on the season. They play Kent State today at 3:00 PM to close out the weekend.

Kentucky basketball needs to continue to win as UK Athletics is dominating the landscape right now!

Expert picks for the final regular season Saturday | CBS- Kentucky gets the love from the pickers and we are all rooting for Texas to beat Kansas and for UNC to ruin Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor.

Predictions for all 32 conference championships | ESPN- Kentucky is the heavy favorite for the SEC crown with one vote going to the Razorbacks.

Dare Rosenthal was the fastest lineman at the combine | Draft Kings- Rosenthal may have just bumped up a round with that 40 yard dash.

Calipari talks Coach K | Sporting News- Cal’s remarks were noticeably shorter than the rest of his cohorts. Not much love lost between him and K.

I won’t be on the KY Fish and Wildlife Postgame Show as I will be spending this gorgeous day outside at a beer festival. But my buddy Jason Ence will be there talking the aftermath of Cats vs. Gators.