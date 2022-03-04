Friday Headlines: Chris Oats Edition

With everything negative going on in the world, former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats released a video on Thursday that brought a smile to every member of Big Blue Nation. Oats Twitter account posted a video of Chris surpassing a milestone he had set for himself.

The road to recovering from a stroke isn’t easy for anyone and certainly hasn’t been easy for Oats. However, with the support from his family as well as Kentucky and their fans, he appears to continue in the right direction.

Watching Oats put in so much hard work and battle back from the stroke he suffered in 2020 has been such an inspiration for Big Blue Nation as well as his former Kentucky teammates and coaching staff.

God bless Chris and his family.

Tweet of the Day

John Calipari has won more SEC Tournaments at Kentucky than Auburn, Arkansas, and LSU have won in their combined history. pic.twitter.com/0KlWRiJNYC — Adam Griggs (@businessraptor) March 3, 2022

Domination.

