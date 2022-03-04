History suggests UK will make a deep NCAA Tournament run

The Kentucky Wildcats have one regular season game left before postseason play starts next weekend.

Everyone knows that Kentucky is one of the best teams in the country and is poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and according to program history, this team is set up to do just that.

With their win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, the Cats finished the season undefeated at home.

Corey Price took to Twitter to note that this is the 10th time in program history that the Cats went undefeated at home while winning each of those games by at least five points.

Looking back at those other 9 seasons, the Cats have made at least the Elite Eight each time and made the National Championship game six of the nine seasons.

Here is how those 9 seasons finished.

· 1944-45: Elite Eight

· 1947-48: National Champions

· 1948-49: National Champions

· 1950-51: National Champions

· 1951-52: Elite Eight

· 1965-66 National Runner-Up

· 1974-75: National Runner-Up

· 1985-86: Elite Eight

· 1995-96: National Champions

1944-1945 - Elite Eight



1947-1948 - National Champions



1948-1949 - National Champions



1950-1951 - National Champions



1951-1952 - Elite Eight



1965-1966 - National Runner-Up



1974-1975 - National Runner-Up



1985-1986 - Elite Eight



1995-1996 - National Champions (2/2) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 3, 2022

This season has been a breath of fresh air, and now, we are getting ready to see all of their hard work pay off with this run in March Madness.

The Cats will face the Florida Gators on Saturday. That game will tip-off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.