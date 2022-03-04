Matt Ruffolo returning for 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats will keep their starting placekicker for one more year, as Matt Ruffolo has announced he will return to Lexington next season. He will be super senior.

“I am not ready to end this amazing journey,” Ruffolo wrote on Twitter. “Due to COVID, I have another year of eligibility to play for Coach Stoops. Today, I am announcing that I will accept the challenge to be the placekicker next year. I look forward to helping Kentucky give our great fans the best football team in Wildcat history.

“Run it back.”

In 2021, Ruffolo connected on 10/12 field-goal attempts with a season-long of 45 yards vs. Louisiana Monroe. He finished the year 54/55 on extra-point attempts. Those 54 PATs set a Kentucky single-season record.

During the 2020 season, Ruffolo converted 12/14 field-goal attempts and missed just one extra point. His longest kick was a 50-yarder that came at Missouri.

With Ruffolo back, Kentucky won’t have to worry about kicking for another season, though someone will need to be groomed to take over in 2023.

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!