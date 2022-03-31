Leonard Miller announces new list and Kentucky makes the cut

The Kentucky Wildcats might not be done adding high school talent to their roster for next season.

On Wednesday, Leonard Miller released his final 10 options in his recruitment and that list included the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, TCU Horned Frogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Providence Friars, Auburn Tigers, the Overtime Elite league, the NBA G-League, and of course, Kentucky.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Ontario (Canada) Fort Erie International Academy might be a name you haven’t heard of in the 2022 class. The reason for that is he’s not currently ranked by 247 Sports, ESPN, or Rivals.

However, On3 watched Miller a couple of months ago and when they updated their rankings, Miller came in at No. 11 overall and was rated as a 5-star.

This season, Miller is averaging 32 points per game while shooting an impressive 40% from three. Despite being 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Miller has guard skills.

There has been a lot of buzz that Miller will end up going the professional route, but he has yet to make an official decision.

“The pro route is a big option for me; it is very visible right now,” Miller told On3. “I just have to keep working for that to happen. There are a lot of people telling me the NBA draft or the G-League could be possible. Eventually, I want to get drafted, so if that comes about this year, I will want to test that. If the G-League reaches out to me and wants me to come in and be with them, that will be something that we take very seriously.”

Miller has taken just one official visit to TCU which is where his older brother, Emmanuel, currently plays.

It is worth noting that Kentucky has not yet officially offered Miller a scholarship, but he is a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

