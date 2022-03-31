Thursday Headlines: Fixing the NCAA Edition

The NCAA’s Infractions Process is so bad that Congress is looking into federal legislation to address the issue.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, two U.S. Senators have introduced a bill that would set parameters on the length of NCAA investigations, a statute of limitations and more.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) filed the NCAA Accountability Act of 2021 this week that would create a deadline for investigations (8 months within a school of receiving a notice of allegations), a two-year statute of limitations, and changes to the appeals process.

According to the SI report, the bill would prohibit the NCAA from using “confidential sources” as evidence for a decision as well.

And this portion of it is also interesting...

From SI’s Ross Dellenger: The proposal also requires the NCAA to submit an annual report of investigations to the U.S. attorney general and each state’s attorney general while also charging the Department of Justice to ensure the governing body of college sports follows the bill’s statutes. Violations will be dealt with severely. The bill authorizes the Department of Justice to fine the NCAA as much as $15 million and to order the removal of any member of the NCAA’s highest governing body, its Board of Governors.

We still see a lot lingering from the 2017 FBI investigations and we can all go back over the years and look at how the NCAA has mishandled various cases.

I’m not sure if this is the best solution, but it certainly shows how the NCAA’s ineptitude has become so common that Congressional representatives feels the need to do something about it.

