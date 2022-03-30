Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden Award All-American

Kentucky Wildcats junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a Wooden Award All-American and a finalist for the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year award, it was announced Wednesday.

Tshiebwe was joined on the team by Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Drew Timme (Gonzaga).

Agbaji, Davis, Murray and Timme are the other finalists for the player of the year honor.

The 46th annual John R. Wooden Award Player of the Year will be announced April 5th live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Former Wildcat and NCAA champion Anthony Davis (2012) is the only winner in program history after leading UK to its eight national championship.

Tshiebwe finished this season averaging 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 60.6% from the field and 69.2% from the free-throw line. He was the only major conference player to average at least 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game.

Tshiebwe grabbed at least 10 boards in all but two games this season and finished the season with 21-straight games with double-digit rebounds.

Heading into the award show next week, Tshiebwe is the heavy favorite to take home the hardware.

