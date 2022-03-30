 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wednesday Headlines: Jerry Bell Edition

The former Kentucky lineman has passed away.

By Zac Oakes
JJ Weaver on Twitter

Sad news came out yesterday of the passing of Kentucky Wildcats football alumnus and program fan Jerry Bell.

Bell, a UK defensive lineman from 1987-1991, was a close friend of Freddie Maggard, who released a statement yesterday about the news.

Bell was well-known around the Kentucky football program, and he was a fixture around the program for several years.

Bell’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, and will be released in the coming days.

R.I.P to Jerry and thoughts and prayers to his family.

Tweet of the Day

Kind of hard to believe AD didn’t do that, but big for Oscar.

Headlines

Impressions of UK offense from spring practice - KSR

Dekel Crowdus has the desperately needed speed factor.

Jeremy Flax is is a better place entering 2022 - Cats Pause

Flax will contend for a starting spot.

Ten things to know from UK Football Open Practice - Herald Leader

Are we bringing back the fullback?

NFL approves OT rule change - ESPN

The Bills-Chiefs game brought about a change.

New NBA mock draft - Bleacher Report

Sharpe and TyTy in the lottery, Oscar just outside the first round.

New NFL policy could work in Deshaun Watson’s favor - Yahoo

Goodell no longer has all the power.

Who could be the next NFL trade? - CBS

A lot of big names still being talked about as trade targets.

