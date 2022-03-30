Wednesday Headlines: Jerry Bell Edition

Sad news came out yesterday of the passing of Kentucky Wildcats football alumnus and program fan Jerry Bell.

Bell, a UK defensive lineman from 1987-1991, was a close friend of Freddie Maggard, who released a statement yesterday about the news.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that former UK defensive lineman and dear friend Jerry Bell passed away on Monday. Please keep ⁦@HausBell⁩ Dawn in your prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nV5Btrx6U5 — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) March 29, 2022

Bell was well-known around the Kentucky football program, and he was a fixture around the program for several years.

Bell’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, and will be released in the coming days.

R.I.P to Jerry and thoughts and prayers to his family.

