JJ Weaver praises Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have high expectations heading into the 2022 season as they look to claim the SEC East and make it to Atlanta.

One of the main questions this offseason is the Kentucky defensive line that will be filled with young talent.

In an interview with Aaron Gershon of Cats Pause, junior outside linebacker JJ Weaver talked about him being the only experienced pass rusher healthy this spring as Jordan Wright works back from injury.

However, Weaver is not worried about the pass rushing depth as he is excited about the potential of Kentucky’s defensive line, especially Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young.

“Crazy,” Weaver said about Kentucky’s front seven. “We have a transfer from Ohio State D-Hen (Darrion Henry-Young) so amazing. I love his hands. He’s fast. He’ll help me and Jordan (Wright) out on the pass rush this year.”

As for Weaver himself, he spent last season still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered against Florida in 2020.

“I tore my ACL, so my meniscus was messing with me, I had tendons problems, but everything else I played through it,” Weaver said. “I’m a tough guy, so I just played through all the injuries.”

Now heading into 2022, Weaver is back to full strength and is ready to be a leader for this Kentucky defense.

“It feels amazing,” Weaver said. “My leadership is now kicking in since I’m back healthy 100 percent. Literally 100 percent back with the team. This year, no brace. I graduated from the brace. Everything is perfect right now.”

We should expect a big season from one of the most important players on Kentucky’s defense this season.

You can check out everything Weaver had to say here.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views.