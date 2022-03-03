Lance Ware named to SEC Community Service Team

Kentucky Wildcats sophomore forward Lance Ware has been named to the SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service team, which honors student-athletes beyond the court for their ongoing efforts in the community.

During his two years at Kentucky, Ware has spent more than 100 hours working with children at basketball camps or volunteering for community engagement projects across the state of Kentucky.

This past summer, Ware visited with hospital staff in Covington (KY), which served as the region’s primary COVID-19 hospital, to thank the staff for its work during the pandemic and also visited Pillar in Crestwood, Kentucky, to share in a field day with adults living with developmental disabilities.

Throughout this season, Ware has also participated in food packaging and delivery for God’s Pantry and multiple holiday outreach projects through the Salvation Army, as well as helping with UK Athletics’ tornado relief telethon with the Red Cross that raised more than $5 million for those in need in the western part of Kentucky.

Ware’s also visited with military families at Fort Knox and with elementary students in Fayette County Schools.

Last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ware participated in Zoom sessions to inspire local elementary students and holiday outreach projects through the Salvation Army. He and his teammates also participated in a virtual “Read Across America Day” session.

SEC Community Service Team