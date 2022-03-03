Thursday Headlines: Tyrese Maxey Edition

Former Kentucky Wildcat Tyrese Maxey has been on a tear in Philadelphia lately.

The 76ers have been in the headlines a lot with the James Harden situation, but Maxey has been one of the top players in Philly, and last night was no exception.

Maxey scored 25 in a 15-point win over the Knicks last night and was +22 on the floor, tied for the best on the team.

Maxey has really come into his own this season and over the last 3 games, has scored 28, 21, and 25, respectively.

The Sixers currently sit at 3rd in the East right now, but only 2 games behind the league-leading Miami Heat.

When Maxey joined the Sixers, there were some questions about what his role would be and how he would fit in, but he seems to be finding his niche and becoming another former Kentucky guard thriving in the league.

Always good to see former Cats finding success in the league!

Tweet of the Day

VICTORY, KENTUCKY!!!!



FINAL | UK 5, Evansville 4



Cats are 8-1! pic.twitter.com/gseJgzmTUZ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 2, 2022

Bat Cats continue their hot start.

