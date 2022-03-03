Wan’Dale Robinson talks Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator

Mark Stoops just hired a new offensive coordinator in Rich Scangarello after Liam Coen was hired as the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

In his one season in Lexington, Coen completely transformed the Kentucky Wildcats offense, making it one that is not only going to win games but is also appealing to the top recruits and transfer prospects.

With his new hire, Stoops stayed in the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree as he plans to stay with the same offensive system going forward.

Former star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson spoke with the media at the NFL combine and Jon Hale of the Courier Journal noted that he talked about the hire of Scangarello and sticking in that coaching tree.

“I think it was super big,” Robinson said. “Especially with the meetings (with NFL teams) I’ve had, you’re going to definitely talk about the NFL concepts we ran and things like that. Coaches are going to know you ran a pro-style offense, and you can come in and do the same things.”

As of Wednesday, Robinson held one formal interview with the New England Patriots but had been in contact with several other NFL teams.

With the McVay/Shanahan style of offense making its way through the NFL, there is a good chance Robinson ends up on a team that will be running a similar offense to what he ran in college.

Robinson noted that while some minor details change, Kentucky really prepared him for the next stage.

“Teams have different terminology and things like that, but most of the things are very, very similar,” Robinson said. “Some words might just be changed up a little bit or things like that, but Kentucky really prepared me for this kind of situation.”

In his one season at Kentucky, Robinson broke the single season receiving (104 receptions) and receiving yards (1,334 yards) records.

He showed at Kentucky that he can return punts, line up as a running back, and be an elite receiver. His versatility could lead to him having a similar role as San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

The new offense that Stoops is going to retain moving forward and the latest NFL success from former Kentucky stars is only going to help this program moving forward.

“It’s going to show you can make it out of Kentucky and go be a pro,” Robinson said. “…We’re going to put guys in the league. Just showing recruits you can go to Kentucky and get to the NFL.”

The football future is bright in Lexington!

