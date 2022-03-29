Kentucky baseball takes key series vs. Georgia

Now that’s more like it! Kentucky baseball is trending in the right direction after a 3-1 week highlighted by a series win over the #17 Georgia Bulldogs in part of a massive homestand in Kentucky Proud Park.

After losing 4-2 in the Friday night game, the Cats won Saturday 10-8 with a big comeback rally to even it up 1-1 and carried that momentum over Sunday with a 18-5 rout that greatly improved the team’s NCAA Tournament chances. They now are 4-5 against ranked competition, with series wins over TCU and Georgia and three losses on the road to Arkansas. Here’s everything you need to know:

The ‘Cats are now 17-8 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.

They are 14-4 at home and 3-4 away.

In Sunday’s rubber match, Wildcat catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba started the game off with a grand slam in the first inning that helped the ‘Cats score their most runs in an SEC game since a 19-run game at South Carolina in 2017.

Kentucky baseball now has 1,999 victories in program history—Tuesday’s game against Eastern Kentucky can get them over the 2K mark.

UK has scored in 268 of 271 games in Mingione’s tenure.

Coach Mingione now has 160 wins, which is good for fifth on UK’s all-time list. With five more wins he can move into fourth.

UK is 31-of-34 on stolen base attempts this season.

UK pitchers have struck out 267 batters in 25 games—a rate of more than ten batters per game.

Currently, the #24 and #25 teams are Gonzaga and UConn, who have records of 16-6 and 17-5, so UK is hovering just below good company. Coming up this week is another 4-game stretch at home, but after a take-care-of-business game against Eastern Kentucky comes a monster weekend series with the top-10 Ole Miss Rebels. It’s never easy in the Southeastern Conference. Go ‘Cats!