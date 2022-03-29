Tyler Steen cuts Kentucky from list

The Kentucky Wildcats’ offensive line will look vastly different next season due to the losses of center Luke Fortner, left tackle Dare Rosenthal and right tackle Darian Kinnard.

Kentucky was hoping to help offset those losses by landing coveted transfer Tyler Steen, who’s been a standout offensive tackle for the Vanderbilt Commodores. Steen actually visited Lexington this month.

Unfortunately, Kentucky is now out of the mix.

According to a report on Bama Insider, Steen has narrowed his choices down to the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Virginia Cavaliers. Alabama is viewed as the favorite, though Tyler’s brother, Blake Steen, signed with Virginia during the late signing period.

Weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Steen started three seasons at both right and left tackle for the Commodores while playing against some of the best defensive competition in the country. He redshirted his first season in Nashville after joining the program in 2018 as a 3-star recruit. Kentucky had offered him a scholarship.

Over the past three seasons with the Dores, Steen recorded 33 starts, including the last two seasons at left tackle. He was nominated to Fourth Team All-SEC by Athlon Sports this past season.

Steen would have been a major get for Kentucky, who will almost certainly continue scouring the transfer portal for offensive linemen.