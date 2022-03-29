Kentucky WR Rahsaan Lewis charged with DUI and reckless driving

On Sunday morning, Kentucky Wildcats senior receiver Rahsaan Lewis was charged following an arrest on Sunday morning in Lexington.
Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader was the first to report the news.
Lewis was pulled over by police, and was later charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, improper start from a park position, and reckless driving. He was arraigned Monday, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 22nd.
“We are aware of the incident, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” UK spokesperson Susan Lax said in a statement regarding the news.
Lewis, the son of NFL great Ray Lewis, gained some traction in the wideout room over the last two seasons. The walk-on played in six games, recording two catches on the year. He missed the other seven games due to a knee injury. He made a key block in the Citrus Bowl that helped Wan’Dale Robinson get to the goal line before Chris Rodriguez punched it in for the game-winning score.
Lewis did participate in practice early Tuesday, which was open to the media.
We will keep you posted if any more details come out on this story.
