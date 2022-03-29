2022 Kentucky Pro Day: What to know

The Kentucky Wildcats football program will hold its annual Pro Day for NFL Draft eligible players on Friday, April 1st at the Nutter Indoor Field House.

Pro Day, which attracts scouts and player personnel from nearly every NFL team, will be streamed live online at UKathletics.com and on SEC Network + beginning at 11 am ET.

Eleven UK alumni are set to participate, including former Wildcats QB Terry Wilson, who spent the 2021 season at New Mexico following a three-year stint in Lexington.

Here is the full list of players set to take part in Friday’s activities:

Josh Ali

** Yusuf Corker

** Luke Fortner

** Darian Kinnard

** Marquan McCall

Quandre Mosely

** Josh Paschal

Justin Rigg

** Wan’Dale Robinson

** Dare Rosenthal

Terry Wilson

**Participated in the 2022 NFL Combine

These former Wildcats will be put through a variety of skills tests which includes running and agility drills, bench press, position-specific drills, and the vertical jump.

Here is a schedule of the events taking place:

10:30 am – Measurements: Height, Weight, etc.

11:15 am – Vertical, Broad Jump, and 225 Rep Test

Rolling Schedule begins after 225 Rep Test (12:00—2:00 pm.)

· 40-yard test

· Short Shuttle

· 3-Cone Shuttle

· 60-yard Shuttle

· Position Drills

o OL

o DB

o DL

o WR / TE / QB

The NFL Draft is set for April 28-30th in Las Vegas. The first round will be held on April 28th, followed by the second and third rounds on April 29th, then will conclude with rounds 4–7 on April 30th.