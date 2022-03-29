Renee Abernathy SEC Co-Player of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Renee Abernathy has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. She shared the honor with South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Braylen Wimmer

This marks the first time in Abernathy’s career she won SEC Player of the Week. It comes after she hit a home run in every game last week as Kentucky played No. 1 Oklahoma and won its series with No. 18 Auburn. She became the third player to hit a home run off of Jordy Bahl this season on Tuesday night, then had walk-off homers against Auburn on Friday and Sunday to help seal the series. The four-game streak is a new high for consecutive homers hit in a row for the senior.

A native of Springfield, Illinois, Abernathy hit .500 on the week with 12 RBI, six hits and five runs scored.

Up next, No. 8 Kentucky hosts Ohio State at 6 pm ET Tuesday at John Cropp Stadium.

