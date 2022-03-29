Update on Dontaie Allen and Skyy Clark

With the end of the college basketball season in sight, most teams are in recruiting mode as they look to round out the final pieces for next season's roster.

After a tough loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament, the offseason started a little earlier than usual for this Kentucky Wildcats basketball program once again.

Since that time, they have lost one player to the transfer portal in Dontaie Allen. After putting his name in the portal there are several schools fighting for the shooter's services.

According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Allen has heard from the Wisconsin Badgers, Texas A&M Aggies and Louisville Cardinals among others.

Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen has heard from Xavier, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, WKU, Cincinnati, Louisville, Virginia, Northern Kentucky, Furman and Tennessee State amongst others, source told @247SportsPortal. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 28, 2022

By most indications, it seems that Allen will stay close to home, especially with the opportunity to continue to make a solid amount of money from NIL.

Alongside losing Allen from next season's roster, the Cats also recently lost class of 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, as he decided to reopen his recruitment.

Earlier today, some light was shed on the next step in the talented guard’s recruitment.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, Clark has cut his list to six schools featuring the Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins, Louisville Cardinals, USC, Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Washington Huskies.

Skyy Clark plans on visiting Louisville, USC, Illinois, and Maryland. Decision will come in April.



More: https://t.co/vR7TFBOqIa https://t.co/OYU4yE1ozd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 29, 2022

Tipton also reported several visits are in the works, and that a decision will come sometime within the next month.

For what it’s worth, Kyle Tucker believes it’s an Illinois vs. Washington battle for Clark.

With the loss of Clark in the class, Kentucky currently has two five-star signees in Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston. John Calipari has handed out several offers over the last few days, as well as been traveling across the country to see different high school seniors play.

Still some work to be done, but it appears the incoming freshman class is just about set.