Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Women’s Basketball Edition

It’s officially transfer season folks.

With the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball upset loss to Princeton in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament, the offseason and transfers have already begun for Kyra Elzy’s program.

It was announced Monday they would be losing their fourth player from last season's roster in less than a week.

Olivia Owens took to Twitter to announce the news that she will be using her graduate year and finishing her eligibility elsewhere.

My steps are ordered by the Lord. Psalms 37:23✨



Love you always and forever BBN pic.twitter.com/KbmmybCtN9 — Olivia Owens ✨ (@liv35_oo) March 28, 2022

Owens joins Dre’Una Edwards, Jazmine Massengill, and Treasure Hunt as players who have put their name into the portal since the end of the season.

After starting her career at Maryland, the Albany (NY) native spent the last two seasons playing for the Cats. This past season, Owens averaged 3.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. She appeared in 28 games, while also logging nine starts.

This roster next season for Coach Elzy is going to look completely different, especially when you throw in the fact that this staff will be looking to replace All-American Rhyne Howard.

Looks like it will be a busy offseason for this staff as they try to fill out the roster to make some noise in the SEC once again. Here’s to hoping they’ll start adding some impact players with the portal soon to help replace the firepower they’re losing.

