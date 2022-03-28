Kentucky basketball summer camps announced

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program has announced six basketball camp opportunities for this coming June.
John Calipari and his staff will host six camps at UK this summer – three Father/Son, one Father/Daughter, one Overnight session and a “Camp Cal” for commuters – providing multiple options for kids of all ages to attend and learn from Coach Cal and his staff.
Here are the camp options you’ll have this summer:
Father-Son Camps
- Dates: June 10-11, June 17-18, June 24-25
- Where: University of Kentucky
- Open to: Boys ages 7-17 and their fathers
- Price: Overnight ($195 per person); Commuter ($175 per person)
Father-Daughter Camp
- Dates: June 19
- Where: University of Kentucky
- Open to: Girls ages 7-17 and their fathers
- Price: $110 per person
Overnight Camp
- Dates: June 12-15
- Where: University of Kentucky
- Open to: Boys ages 7-17
- Price: Overnight ($485 per person); Commuter ($375 per person)
“Camp Cal”
- Dates: June 20-23
- Where: University of Kentucky
- Open to: Boys ages 7-17, must be a commuter
- Price: $425 per person
