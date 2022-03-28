Alonzo Rubalcaba earns weekly SEC honor

Kentucky Wildcats senior catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week along with South Carolina’s Braylen Wimmer.

Rubalcaba joins Chase Estep as Kentucky’s second winner of the award this season and SEC-best 19th Player/Pitcher of the Week since head coach Nick Mingione took over in 2017.

Among Rubalcaba’s biggest highlights this past week included a first inning grand slam in Sunday’s series rubber match against the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs as the Wildcats won 18-5.

For the week, Rubalcaba batted .500 with a team-high seven RBI, eight hits, five runs and a pair of extra-base hits. He led the team with 12 total bases in four games and slugged .750 as part of his 1.279 OPS. He had three multi-hit games and set career-highs on Sunday with three hits and four RBI.

For the season, Rubalcaba is batting .319 in 21 games with 15 runs, 25 RBI, 13 walks and eight extra-base hits.

Up next for Rubalcaba and the Wildcats, they’ll host Easter Kentucky on Tuesday seeking the program’s 2,000th all-time win. They’ll then host the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.