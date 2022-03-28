Monday Headlines: Cason Wallace Edition

With the 2022 postseason one to forget for the Kentucky Wildcats, along with a heavy amount of uncertainty surrounding the future of their core players, Big Blue Nation is grasping for any positive news surrounding their basketball team. While Top-25 recruit Skyy Clark decided Kentucky wasn’t the place for him and de-committed from the program, top-6 recruit Cason Wallace intends to wear Kentucky Blue and has been showing out at the McDonald’s All-American events.

With Clark’s de-commitment and the likes of Shaedon Sharpe as well as Tyty Washington most likely leaving for the NBA, it’s comforting to see Wallace can handle the basketball and facilitate an offense on top of being arguably the best defender in high school basketball.

Cason Wallace is massively underrated. Think Kentucky will be fine with him as primary ball handler pic.twitter.com/g7C43BlVSM — (@hardwoodtrshtlk) March 28, 2022

Chris Livingston, a fellow top-10 recruit who will join Wallace at Kentucky, is also in Chicago for the McDonald’s All-American events.

First player on the floor is is Kentucky signee & #On3 No. 5 Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason) getting in some ball drills @JackPilgrimKSR pic.twitter.com/rOJRH55m67 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 27, 2022

Kentucky can get and should be excited about Wallace and Livingston coming to Lexington this fall. A perfect world would have Oscar Tshiebwe and/or two more starters from this year’s roster joining them for another season. But even if all of that unfolds how Big Blue Nation hopes, it’s still on head coach John Calipari to coach his team to postseason success. While having extremely talented players helps that case, we saw what happened to an extremely talented Kentucky team in Indianapolis just two weeks ago.

Tweet of the Day

Here’s the unedited Will Smith slap of Chris Rock. This looks real. They bleeped it all out on the American version. pic.twitter.com/2fIoL05gO8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2022

Real or staged?

Headlines

Final Four loaded with Blue Bloods - Kentucky Sports Radio

And Kentucky has been at home for two weeks...

Will Calipari be able to win back the Kentucky fanbase - Vaught’s Views

Is it national title or bust?

Kentucky X-Factors for upcoming NBA Playoffs - Kentucky Sports Radio

Maxey is having such an awesome season.

Pujols signing one-year, $2.5 million deal with St. Louis Cardinals - ESPN

This is awesome.

UK Baseball wakes up the bats to win UGA series - Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky takes two out of three.

Pelicans rally from 23 down, deal Los Angeles Lakers tough loss - ESPN

Lakers continue to struggle.

Wallace a standout at All-American event - Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky fans needed this.

Holloway brushes off Seton Hall talk as Saint Peter’s run ends - ESPN

Whatever he decides — this man can coach.