Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis are stepping up in spring practice

The Kentucky Wildcats will have Will Levis taking the snaps again in 2022, but the big question that needs to be answered is what help he has from the wide receivers.

Wan’Dale Robinson was Levis’ main target last season hauling in a record-breaking 104 receptions for 1,334- yards and seven touchdowns. Now that he has moved on to the NFL, players are going to have to step up to keep the passing game at a high level.

We should all expect Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson to line up in the slot, but that leaves questions on the outside.

Former 4-star recruits Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis could be the ones to step up this season after redshirting their freshman year. Both players were mentioned by Stoops as stepping up this spring.

“Dekel is doing good,” Mark Stoops said on Saturday. “He shows really good flashes. He has that speed that change of direction that we’re looking for. Big-play capability, and once again, I think for a young guy that was injured last year, just the consistency to constantly show up and do good things.”

Chris Lewis has been getting reps at the X receiver, and he has been impressive when making contested catches, which is something this team struggled with last season. Will Levis talked about those catches and how Lewis has been stepping up.

“Specifically, I think Chris Lewis has come a long a lot,” Levis said. “He made a couple really good 50-50 balls.”

There are going to be high expectations for the Cats this season and when it comes to the passing game, it could be two young receivers that step up in a big way.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.