TyTy Washington off to the league? UK contacts Antonio Reeves

Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington has essentially confirmed he’s off to the NBA.

Earlier today, Washington posted on Instagram that he was “Off to the league.” He deleted the post, but LEX 18 News’ Josh Berrian got a screenshot.

TyTy Washington posted this on his Instagram story. It’s no longer there though #BBN pic.twitter.com/sbLpEGOijN — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) March 27, 2022

For what it’s worth, TyTy’s dad is now saying it’s fake.

I love the internet!! That was picture is what a fan took, and they tag him in and put the caption up!! @tytywashington3 never had this on his IG story!! pic.twitter.com/cLDjZ27XPe — Tee Wash (@TeeWash03) March 27, 2022

In his first and only season of college ball, Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He was a Second Team All-SEC selection as he helped Kentucky finish 26-8 after winning just nine games the previous season.

Though a midseason injury led to Washington’s play dropping off, he’s still widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was projected as a lottery pick for most of the season and could still get there if he’s healthy and impresses in workouts and interviews.

With Washington gone, Kentucky continues to scour the transfer portal for backcourt options. The latest is Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves.

According to Reeves’ former AAU team Mac Irvin Fire, Kentucky has reached out to Reeves. He’s the second Mac Irvin alum to be contacted Kentucky, who employs former Mac Irvin coach Chin Coleman. Terrence Shannon was the other.

Antonio Reeves (Illinois State) has talk to FloridaState, Missouri, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Creighton, San Diego State, Arizona State, BYU, Cal Berkeley, Depaul, Kentucky, and Western Kentucky #MacIrvinFire — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) March 25, 2022

As a junior this past season, the 6-foot-6 Reeves averaged 20.1 points, 3.5 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and shot 46.9% from the field, including 39% from deep. His most notable performance was going for 25 points (9/19 shooting) with four assists and four boards in an 89-85 road loss to a top-25 Wisconsin Badgers team.

It’s still early in the transfer portal process for Kentucky, but Reeves certainly looks like a promising prospect. Check out some highlights of him below.

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Go Cats!