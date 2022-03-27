Sunday Headlines: Kennedy Cambridge Edition

Kyra Elzy got some good news with the commitment of 2022 guard Kennedy Cambridge yesterday morning.

The Nashville native makes the fifth commitment to join Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class.

Cambridge will join the likes of Tionna Herron (TX), Saniah Tyler (MO), Amiya Jenkins (KY), and Cassidy Rowe (KY) as freshmen on next year’s roster.

Of course, Kentucky was dealt a blow just a few days ago when it was reported that Dre’Una Edwards, Jazmine Massengill, and Treasure Hunt all entered the transfer portal, leaving the team without 3 of its starters from this past season.

Elzy might need to look into the transfer portal to help rebuild the roster, but landing Cambridge will also prove to be beneficial.

