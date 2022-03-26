Adou Thiero offered by Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are bound to lose several key players, and in preparation for next season, along with what is expected to be a promising list of transfers interested in Kentucky, the Wildcats have a new high school option in Adou Thiero.

Kentucky, per Thiero on Twitter, has offered the 6-foot-5 senior guard a spot for next season. Thiero is currently not ranked at 247 Sports and is a combo guard from Leetsdale (PA).

Thiero has interest from Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Indiana, despite not having been officially offered from those programs. A small wrinkle that Ben Roberts noted on Twitter is that John Calipari coached Thiero’s father during his stint with the Memphis Tigers.

John Calipari and Orlando Antigua watched Thiero play Thursday night. 6-5 senior guard from the Pittsburgh area (Cal's neck of the woods) who had a great HS season and has been getting high-major interest.



Calipari is from Moon Township (PA), so the note of him being from Calipari’s next of the woods makes sense.

Nonetheless, what Calipari and Antigua saw from Thiero must have been impressive, and he could be a long-term project that the program reaps the benefits of. Thiero is averaging 23.3 points per game as a senior, having played in 28 games.

Thiero’s Quaker Valley is 27-1 on the season and 14-0 in conference play. However, they did lose to Neumann-Goretti in the 2022 PIAA Boys’ Basketball Championships, the game Calipari attended. Thiero scored 18 points in the game.

Thiero may not have quite the big-time recruitment fans typically expect Kentucky to offer, but Calipari saw something in his potential. I would trust Cal’s judgment on this one and wait patiently to see if Thiero opts to join Kentucky next season if this is indeed a committable offer.

(Warning: Highlight video contains some NSFW language)

Almamy Thiero from my Memphis days and his 11-year-old baller Adou! pic.twitter.com/x7eFLT7cFt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 23, 2015

