Memphis facing multiple Level I charges by NCAA

One of the up-and-coming programs that have drawn several highly-touted recruits like James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, Memphis is now on the hot seat, and they could be hit with sanctions that could be difference-makers for recruits.

Per the Daily Memphian, the Tigers program may have to deal with multiple Level I and Level II charges.

Just a few years ago, there was controversy regarding Wiseman’s eligibility due to Hardaway’s actions in the recruiting process. That seems to be the starting point for most of these sanctions which range until last summer.

The Commercial Appeal wrote that there are at least four violations that were received on July 9, 2021. Let’s just say Hardaway and the program could be in some deep trouble.

“The amended notice of allegations outlines seven separate violations in total, which are reported to have occurred between May 2019 and February 2021. It includes violations of NCAA clauses related lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor,” Jason Munz and Mark Giannotto noted for the Commercial Appeal.

The amended NOA also notes that data from a computer hard drive belonging to a former assistant coach was not preserved. The university’s response indicated the computer belonged to former assistant coach Mike Miller.

“The Institution failed to conduct an adequate investigation into why the computer’s hard drive was not preserved.”

Hardaway took over the program in 2018. Having gone to Memphis himself, he’s been trying to build something out of theoretically nothing.

However, after a head-to-head battle with top-seeded Gonzaga in the Round of 32, there seems to be potential his program may not qualify for the tournament for several years. The extent of sanctions against the program is not known yet.

Penny Hardaway was like: pic.twitter.com/AqE1WCyVXr — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) March 26, 2022

