Saturday Headlines: Losing the All Time Wins Edition

A season that was, for the most part, so much fun, the postseason has been the exact opposite. The Kansas Jayhawks took the lead in the all time wins category last night after defeating the Providence Friars in the Sweet Sixteen.

Kentucky fans held that stat as a point of pride in recent years as a sign that our Cats were in a class on their own in the conversation about Blue Blood programs. But that case now belongs to the Jayhawks and their fans are letting everybody hear about it on social media.

If you want to look on the bright side, this stat may not last long as Kansas is staring vacated games straight in the face due to an impending decision/punishment from the IARP. It’s likely that this will be a short-lived celebration for the Jayhawks, but it’s theirs for now.

North Carolina also passed Kentucky on the all time tournament wins list. Missing the postseason last year and being one and done this year continues to have consequences.

Tweets of the Day

HISTORY!!!!



YOUR PEACOCKS ARE HEADED TO THE ELITE EIGHT!!



67-64 #StrutUp pic.twitter.com/0t7LVyW4ca — Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 26, 2022

Win the whole thing. I guess. I don’t know. I’m still not happy about much in terms of college basketball.

Devastating news. Taylor Hawkins was one of the best drummers in rock history and helped lift Foo Fighters into the stratosphere as one of the all-time great bands. I had the opportunity to see them in 2019 and it was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. The energy and music was amazing for three-plus hours. RIP.

Headlines

Vince Marrow thinks Mark Stoops is only man for the job | Vaught’s Views- Big Dog said that mark Stoops was the only coach that would be able to do what he has done at UK. I tend to agree.

Transfer Porta SZN is upon us | KSR- Everybody get out their transfer portal tracking spreadsheets and prepare for the next few months of conjecture. Terrence Shannon from Texas Tech is on my early wish list.

Kentucky Women’s basketball lose standout players | Cats Pause- I thought Kyra Elzy had righted the ship after that amazing run in the SEC Tournament but it appears as if things aren’t quite what we had hoped.

Cats drop series opener against Bulldogs | Cats Illustrated- The Cats lose 4-2 against #14 Georgia. They’re already well below .500 in the SEC at 0-4.

Renee Abernathy blasts Kentucky into big win | UK Athletics- The Cats beat Auburn 11-3 behind an amazing night behind Abernathy. She accounted for 6 RBI and knocked the game winning walk-off grand slam.

Elite Eight expert picks | CBS- It feels like it’s going to be Duke or Kansas and neither option is fun for Kentucky fans.

Miami Hurricanes in first ever Elite Eight | ESPN- That makes three ACC teams in the Elite Eight. The conference was the laughing stock of college basketball during the regular season. The tournament is weird, man.

Reliving the 1994 Duke vs. Arkansas National Championship game | Sporting News- I’m all aboard the Muss Bus. Please end the national nightmare.

St. Peter’s becomes the lowest seed ever to reach the Elite Eight | USA Today- I’d be having so much more fun with this if it hadn’t happened at Kentucky’s expense. Oh well.

He wasn’t just a dude behind a drum kit.