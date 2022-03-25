Saint Peter’s makes history in win over Purdue to reach Elite Eight

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks men’s basketball team is for real, folks.

After a shocking opening weekend sweep of higher-seeded Bluegrass teams Kentucky and Murray State, few thought the 15-seeded Peacocks’ miraculous tournament run would go on with the Purdue Boilermakers on deck.

After all, the Boilermakers entered the game as 13-point favorites, had a massive size mismatch with the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-foot-10 Trevion Williams, and had arguably the best guard in the entire tournament in Jaden Ivey.

Despite all of this, the Peacocks managed to pull off another shocker, upsetting the 3-seeded Boilermakers 67-64 to become the first team seeded 13+ to make the Elite Eight.

There’s no longer any doubt that the 2021-22 Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team will go down as one of the best Cinderella stories in the history of college athletics.

And yes, it still stings for the Kentucky Wildcats and Big Blue Nation, but remember this:

Kentucky has eight national titles, 17 Final Fours, and the all-time best winning percentage in college hoops (76.2%).

Saint Peter’s had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this season.

Kudos to Kentucky for sharing the wealth.

And a hat tip to the 45-year-old Shaheen Holloway, who now looks like a rising star in college hoops.

Saint Peter's becomes the first team seeded 13 or higher to advance to the Elite Eight after defeating 3 seed Purdue 67-64.



Happy National Peacock Day! pic.twitter.com/wOFHdAJgI8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2022

