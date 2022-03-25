Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace named to Jordan Brand Classic

Kentucky Wildcats signees Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace have been named to the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic. This year’s event takes place April 15th inside Chicago’s United Center at 8 pm ET.

With this news, Kentucky continues its streak of having multiple players selected to the Jordan Brand Classic every year during the John Calipari era, including a whopping six selections in 2013. The event had been canceled each of the last two years due to COVID-19.

Under Calipari, a nation-leading 49 signees have been selected for the game.

Livingston and Wallace were both also named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in their respective states. Livingston captured the honor in Virginia, while Wallace represented Texas.

A native of Akron (OH), Livingston has suited up for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season, averaging 18.2 points, 9.1 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was one of three finalists 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

Wallace averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for Richardson High School in Dallas. He was a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year honor.

Both Livingston and Wallace have also been named to the McDonald’s All American Game on March 29th at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. That game will air live at 9 pm ET on ESPN.

