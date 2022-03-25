Bleav in Kentucky discusses the latest basketball news

The offseason has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Unfortunately, it looks like both teams will be losing multiple players to the transfer portal, especially the women.

Earlier today, news broke that Dre’Una Edwards, Jazmine Massengill and Treasure Hunt were all entering the transfer portal.

Shortly thereafter, Vinny Hardy hosted an emergency podcast and welcomed on UK beatwriter Cameron Drummond to discuss the following:

What’s happening within the women’s basketball program?

Kyra Elzy installing her culture.

Dontaie Allen decides to leave the men’s basketball program.

Daimion Collins is back for Year 2.

Potential of Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

And more!

