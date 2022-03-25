Miami Heat ink Mychal Mulder to two-way deal

Former Kentucky Wildcats shooting guard Mychal Mulder has been lighting up the NBA G-League over the past few weeks.

Now, he’s going to get another shot at the league’s highest level and will be staying in the Eastern Conference for a legitimate title contender.

Mulder has signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, who have seen players like Tyler Herro and Markieff Morris among others sidelined recently. Injuries have been plaguing the Heat, and they now hold just a one-game lead for the top spot in the East.

Miami is still a strong NBA playoff contender when healthy but has been struggling offensively, something Mulder will look to aid.

The 27-year-old Mulder has spent time with the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors over the past few years.

After two 35+ point games last week, Mychal Mulder has earned himself a two-way deal with the @MiamiHEAT! #NBACallUp pic.twitter.com/wvewAiZcur — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 25, 2022

Mulder is just in his third year in the league, having gone undrafted out of Kentucky. His best season was far and away on the 15-win Warriors in 2019-20. He played a key role on that roster, scoring 11 points per game.

The Dubs finished eighth in the Western Conference last season at 39-33 when Mulder played 60 games. He shot 45% from the field and 39.7% from deep.

Mulder is a sniper, and he’s going to be able to bring that to a Heat organization that is among the most well-coached teams in the entire Association.

With that in mind, Mulder has the potential to play a key role off the bench, just as he did in Golden State. He also spent a short stint this season with the Magic, totaling 15 games and scoring 3.7 points per contest.

Of course, Mulder will be joining former Wildcats Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Mulder and Adebayo played together on the 2016-17 UK roster.

