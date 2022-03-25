Matthew Mitchell a candidate to be Georgia’s next HC?

After news dropped of three players transferring out of the Kentucky women's basketball program this morning, a report has now come out that former head coach Matthew Mitchell might be looking at coaching once again. Except it’s not in Lexington.

Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this afternoon that Mitchell might have some interest in filling the opening with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Multiple people have told me that Matthew Mitchell has a desire to return to coaching, and could be a name to keep an eye on for #UGA opening. Mitchell suffered a health scare when coaching at Kentucky and was replaced by Kyra Elzy two seasons ago. — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) March 25, 2022

Mitchell, who was the head coach at Kentucky from 2007-20, stepped down two seasons ago after a health scare. Kyra Elzy was then named the interim head coach, then later promoted to the full-time role a few months after.

Mitchell had a successful tenure at Kentucky, going 281-125 during his time in Lexington, while also winning SEC Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

This report might not come to fruition, but is something to watch for Kentucky fans. After the transfers this morning, if Mitchell was to take the job, would others look to head to Athens to play for their former coach?

Either way, it is good to see Mitchell seems to be back in a spot to return to the court.