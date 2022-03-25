Dre’Una Edwards among 3 important Wildcats entering the transfer portal

It’s officially the first wave of transfer season in college basketball, and the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team took a big hit with some news this morning.

It was reported and later confirmed by Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight and Zack Geoghegan of KSR that Treasure Hunt, Dre’Una Edwards, and Jazmine Massengill have all decided to enter their names into the transfer portal.

With all three players expected to play important roles on next season roster, these losses definitely sting.

For Edwards, she is going into her redshirt senior season after averaging the second-most points on the team at 16.5 points per game. She also added 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

After not starting the second half of the season, Edwards was in the closing lineup down the stretch. The biggest moment obviously came as she hit the three to push the Cats to a win over No. 1 South Carolina to win the SEC Tournament.

Massengill will be a fifth-year senior and was another solid contributor across the board for Kyra Elzy’s squad this season. She finished this year averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Hunt is going into her junior season. She started to find her groove towards the end of the year and finished the season averaging 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Elzy now has her work cut out for her as she looks to build this roster for next season. Expect her and her staff to be incredibly active in the portal as they look to replace a bunch of offensive firepower across the board.

With the loss of All-American Rhyne Howard alongside these three players, Elzy has a lot of work to do to ensure this team stays in contention for the NCAA Tournament.

Going to be an important offseason.

