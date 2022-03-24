Dontaie Allen enters transfer portal

Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

This move was widely expected to happen once the offseason began, as the redshirt sophomore fell out of the rotation early this past season and rarely saw the floor after the New Year began.

“Lexington, Kentucky will forever be my home,” Allen said. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”

The 6-foot-6 forward out of Falmouth (KY) averaged 2.2 points, 1.2 boards and 0.3 assists this season while appearing in 17 games. He logged double-digit minutes six times but just once after the calendar turned to 2022.

We will have more on this shortly...

Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program. He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was.



Proud of you, Dontaie! Thank you for the last three years and I wish you nothing but success on your journey! https://t.co/t3SXXCxWlb — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 24, 2022

