Thursday Headlines: Vote for Oscar Edition

Alright BBN... it’s time to vote for one of our own!

Fan voting is now officially open for the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year Trophy, and Kentucky Wildcats superstar Oscar Tshiebwe is among four finalists. He’s competing against Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

Just go to naismithvote.com and vote for Oscar. You can vote once a day.

The fan vote doesn’t play a major role (only five percent), but Oscar deserves all the support he can get from the BBN after his great season.

Voting runs until next Tuesday, March 29 ending at 6 pm ET. so make sure to vote every day!

Oscar has already achieved many notable accolades and awards, but this one would be very special.

You know what to do BBN.

Tweet of the Day

Vote. Tell your family to vote, your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers...

