Kentucky contacts Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile

We have officially entered the offseason and John Calipari is getting to work on getting his roster set for the 2022-23 season.

With the new transfer rules that Kentucky took advantage of last season, we should expect them to explore transfer options again this season.

That is exactly what Calipari, and the Kentucky staff are doing as they have reached out to Missouri Tigers transfer freshman forward Trevon Brazile.

Kentucky as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Cincinnati have been the early schools to reach out.

Trevon Brazile tells me that he has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal: Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincy, & more.



Freshman (F) from Missouri. Former three-star prospect. Averaged 6.6 PPG & 5.1 RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/BJHX80SPi0 — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) March 23, 2022

This season, Brazile averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He made big improvements as the season went on as he averaged 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game over the final five games of the season.

Back in February, former Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said of Brazile, “All he wants to do is be a good basketball player and be a part of a team, once in his mind he truly realizes that he’s one of the best out there, you’ll see next level.”

Brazile finished the season scoring in double-digits four times with his best performance coming against LSU in the SEC Tournament when he posted 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Now, Brazile is looking for the next chapter in his college career and the Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the first teams to reach out.

Here are some high school highlights of Brazile.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.