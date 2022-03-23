Wednesday Headlines: New Basketball Jerseys Edition

While the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season landed unexpectedly and way-to-soon, Big Blue Nation did have one wish granted this March. According to Kyle Tucket of The Athletic, the checkerboard jerseys have been eliminated from the Wildcats’ uniform rotation.

It is my understanding that the checkerboards have, in fact, been killed in the new iteration of Kentucky basketball’s permanent uniform to be unveiled next season. That’s one message that finally got through. https://t.co/meZUcV9lm0 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 22, 2022

To the point of Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, Kentucky hasn’t won anything “since that nonsense started.” The university unveiled the checkerboard-heavy uniforms back in the early fall of 2016 — the same season North Carolina crushed the hearts of Big Blue Nation in a 75-73 Elite Eight loss before going on to win the National Championship.

Kentucky was arguably the best team in the tournament that year with two dynamic guards — De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk — along with dominant big man Bam Adebayo. Two things just happened to stand in their way: John Higgins and Luke Maye. Kentucky was wearing their new checkerboard uniforms in the loss and they’ve been cursed ever since, as Kentucky has made just one Elite Eight and fallen short of any Final Four appearances.

